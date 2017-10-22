Florida Highway Patrol looks to identify driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

Ambulance at night, stock image. (Photo: MattGush, Thinkstock)

HUDSON, FLA. - Pasco County authorities are looking for information to identify the hit and run driver who killed a Hudson teenager on Friday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it was a gray Ford F-150 that struck and killed 19-year-old Tyler Michael Sheeks, who was walking westbound on Bolton Avenue, shortly before 9 p.m.

The driver of the truck failed to stop to render aid and continued traveling west. Witnesses say the truck appeared to have some front-end damage.

Sheeks, who recently became a father, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-631-4020.

