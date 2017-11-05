Food for Florida: How families can get help in Pasco County

DCF has given out more than $800 million dollars in disaster food benefits across Florida since Irma hit.

DADE CITY, Fla. -- The state's Food for Florida Disaster Food Assistance Program once again is giving families another opportunity to get help.

An event runs through 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, and resumes each day through Wednesday at the Pasco County Fairgrounds located at 36722 State Road 52. Families who were impacted by Hurricane Irma can apply for temporary assistance.

Gates open at 6:30 a.m. and the event begins at 7 a.m.; no parking is allowed on SR-52.

To make the process go smoothly, officials recommend the following:

People with last names A-J should attend the event on Sunday, Nov. 5

People with last names K-O should attend Monday

People with last names P-Z should attend Tuesday

An extra make-up day is Wednesday

People are asked to pre-register online to help reduce wait times.

To be eligible for assistance, you must not be currently receiving benefits through the regular food stamp program. Visit this link for the full requirements.

