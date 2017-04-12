Gulf Middle School is 10News School of the Week

We're happy to announce that 10 News' School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida is... Gulf Middle School in Pasco County.
We're headed to @GMSBuccaneers in @pascoschools Friday! Congrats on being selected our 10News School of the Week powered by @DukeEnergy FL pic.twitter.com/l4RxxPhh85— Ian Reitz - WTSP (@IanReitz) April 12, 2017
Congrats @GMSBuccaneers! You're our @10NewsWTSP School of the Week powered by @DukeEnergy #Florida. See you on campus Friday morning! pic.twitter.com/Oh8a3l2ICM— AllisonKropff (@AllisonKropff) April 12, 2017
Join us for 10News this Morning starting at 5 a.m. to see why we chose Gulf Middle School to be our 10News School of the Week!
