Huge new ice skating facility opens in Pasco

A massive ice complex that opened in Pasco County Wednesday could change the way people think about the Bay area's hotbeds for activity.

The Florida Hospital Center includes three National Hockey League-sized rinks, plus one Olympic rink and a junior rink.

And some say the facility has potential available barely anywhere else.

"This is more than just Tampa Bay," said rink communications director Kim Payne. "It's the biggest facility from here to New York."

When complete, the $22.5 million facility will also include a fitness gym, a pro shop, a snack bar, full restaurant and bar, ballet studio and meeting space, and a 90-yard turfed track, though much of that was still under construction during Wednesday's ceremonial puck drop.

There will even be curling.

A Wesley Chapel city official says the rink will help put the city on the map for those not in the Bay area.

"They're going to stay in our hotels," said Hope Allen, president and CEO of the Wesley Chapel Chamber of Commerce. "They're going to eat in our restaurants. They're going to shop in our stores."

