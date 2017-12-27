Human remains found in Pasco County woods

HUDSON, Fla. -- An investigation is underway into human remains found in a wooded area in Pasco County.
Authorities received a call just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, about the discovered remains near Jayton Avenue and E Road, according to a news release.
Police say they secured the area last night until they could investigate further today.
There is no other immediate information about the remains nor what police are examining.
