Human remains in Pasco County are those of a missing 21-year-old woman

Destiny Lee Aaron (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

HUDSON, Fla. -- Human remains found in the woods this week are those of a missing 21-year-old mother.

Destiny Lee Aaron was reported missing in April. Pasco County investigators using dental records were able to make an identification of the remains, according to a news release.

Authorities received a call just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, about the discovered remains near Jayton Avenue and E Road in Pasco County.

Aaron last was seen on Placid Road on April 1 and had missed a final custody hearing for the custody of her child.

The cause of the death is not yet known, however, authorities do not suspect foul play.

