Human remains in Pasco County are those of a missing 21-year-old woman

HUDSON, Fla. -- Human remains found in the woods this week are those of a missing 21-year-old mother.
Destiny Lee Aaron was reported missing in April. Pasco County investigators using dental records were able to make an identification of the remains, according to a news release.
Authorities received a call just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, about the discovered remains near Jayton Avenue and E Road in Pasco County.
Aaron last was seen on Placid Road on April 1 and had missed a final custody hearing for the custody of her child.
The cause of the death is not yet known, however, authorities do not suspect foul play.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs