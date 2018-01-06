Hundreds of people gathered Saturday to mourn Paul Anderson at Dobies Funeral Home in Holiday, Florida. (Photo: WTSP/Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

HOLIDAY, Fla. – Hundreds of bikers gathered Saturday afternoon to pay their respects to a motorcycle gang president shot and killed three days before Christmas.

Aerial footage from Sky10 showed hundreds of people gathered to mourn Paul Anderson at Dobies Funeral Home.

Anderson, 44, died in a shooting along Suncoast Parkway and State Road 54 on Dec. 22. He served as president of the local chapter of the Outlaw motorcycle gang.

Three rival motorcycle gang members - Michael Dominick Mencher, 51; Allan Guinto, 26 and Christopher Bryant Cosimano, 29 - face first-degree premeditated murder charges stemming from the deadly shooting.

The deadly shooting is the latest in an ongoing feud between the Outlaws and 69ers motorcycle clubs.

