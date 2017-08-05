"It's sad, but offers closure": Family reacts to home condemned by sinkhole

It was time for Terence Doohen and his family to say goodbye to the house, he thought would be his forever home.

“The news last night that we're not going to be able to go back in ever, is sad but it offers closure,” says Doohen. “It offers direction, which for the last three weeks we haven't had one.”

The county's building inspection office found signs that the foundation in Doohen’s home was shifting.

“It’s not safe to live in,” he says.

His home wasn't the only one, another one was also condemned, bringing the total to 4 homes.

“Tile was popping inside the homes and the door frames were not matching up,” says Kevin Guthrie with Pasco County.

Homeowners watched as crews worked to stabilize one side of the sinkhole by adding lime rock to the edges, a new strategy after the hole widened another 30 feet this week.

Now, the plan is to add a small float barge.

“It's a small platform for them to work from. Get that debris on to the barge. Take the barge up to the side, so they don't drag anything off the slope,” he says.

A plan that slows down the cleanup process. So, while crews plan on being here for months, Doohen had just a few hours.

His son still just wanting a new home as school approaches.

“He wants a room to play with his toys, just wants to be a normal 10-year-old kid,” says Doohen.

The family plan to own another home in the future.

