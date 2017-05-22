Lightning strike sparks car fires at Dade City auto center

DADE CITY, Fla. - Several cars at a Dade City auto center were destroyed Monday morning after firefighters say a lightning strike sparked a fire.
Shawn Whithed with Pasco County Fire Rescue said crews responded to Reliance Auto Center on US-98 bypass around 4 a.m. after the fire was reported.
Whithed said surveillance video showed a lightning strike just before the vehicles were on fire.
Eight cars were damaged or destroyed in the fire.
No injuries were reported.
