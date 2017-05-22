WTSP
Lightning strike sparks car fires at Dade City auto center

Staff , WTSP 9:50 AM. EDT May 22, 2017

DADE CITY, Fla. - Several cars at a Dade City auto center were destroyed Monday morning after firefighters say a lightning strike sparked a fire.

Shawn Whithed with Pasco County Fire Rescue said crews responded to Reliance Auto Center on US-98 bypass around 4 a.m. after the fire was reported.

Whithed said surveillance video showed a lightning strike just before the vehicles were on fire.

Eight cars were damaged or destroyed in the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Photo Gallery: Cars catch fire due to lightning strike in Dade City

© 2017 WTSP-TV


