Lightning strike sparks car fires at Dade City auto center

A lightning strike caused cars to catch on fire at Reliance Auto Center in Dade City, Fla., early Monday, May 22, 2017. (Photo: Deborah Whiteside, WTSP)

DADE CITY, Fla. - Several cars at a Dade City auto center were destroyed Monday morning after firefighters say a lightning strike sparked a fire.

Shawn Whithed with Pasco County Fire Rescue said crews responded to Reliance Auto Center on US-98 bypass around 4 a.m. after the fire was reported.

Whithed said surveillance video showed a lightning strike just before the vehicles were on fire.

Eight cars were damaged or destroyed in the fire.

No injuries were reported.

