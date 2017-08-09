Pasco sheriff: Felons with Nazi propaganda jailed for meth, stolen military IDs

Five people considered felons by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office were arrested Tuesday, Aug. 8, as part of an undercover operation. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- Meth, firearms and several hundred pages of Nazi propaganda are among many items seized by county deputies from known gang members.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies executed a search warrant late Tuesday, Aug. 8, at a home in the area of Canton Avenue and Kiowa Drive, according to a news release. Authorities say the warrant was issued as part of an undercover operation involving known felons but did not elaborate further.

Alexander Nowokunski, Gabrielle Price, Michael Baun, Melinda Zalneraitis, and Steven Crumbley were arrested. Justin Hopper still is wanted by the sheriff's office.

Nowokunski and Crumbley are considered documented gang members, deputies say.

Deputies conducting the search confiscated the following items; they include:

-Hundreds of pages of American Nazi Family propaganda, including rules, hierarchy, oaths and more

-Drug paraphernalia, including needles, bubbles, scales, spoons and more

-Hundreds of pages of bank account information

-Credit cards

-Veteran ID cards

-Insurance cards

-Vehicle Titles

-Opiates

-12 grams of meth

-Firestar 9mm firearm

-Glock 23

-Stolen vehicle

The five people arrested face charges including a felon possession of a firearm and ammo, possession of a firearm with altered serial number, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of moth, possession of opiates and possession of paraphernalia.

