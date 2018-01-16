Pasco body cam footage shows fugitive's arrest, jump from 2nd-floor apartment

Rashad Walker, 28, of Maitland had felony warrants out of Orange County for second-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with bodily harm. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted fugitive Friday who tried escaping deputies by jumping from the second floor of an apartment.

Rashad Walker, 28, of Maitland had felony warrants out of Orange County for second-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with bodily harm.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived Friday at the Ashton Oaks Apartments after receiving a tip Walker was inside one of the apartments.

Walker leaped from the sliding glass door of a second-story apartment and landed on the ground once units began knocking at the front door. Sheriff's deputies then tackled Walker to the ground and arrested him.

Deputies took Walker to the Land O’ Lakes Jail.

