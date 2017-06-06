WTSP
Pasco burn ban lifted

10News Staff , WTSP 1:46 PM. EDT June 06, 2017

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- The burn ban that has been in effect for Pasco County has been lifted, effective immediately.

According to Pasco County officials, residents are now allowed to openly burn for campfires, yard waste, and will be allowed to set off fireworks. Safe burning techniques are strongly encouraged in caution of further possible wildfires. 

Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources still have the authority to restrict their open flame policy on a day-to-day basis dependent on the Fire Danger Index of the day.

 

