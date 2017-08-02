Pasco Co. deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Summer Leigh Langley, 15, was last seen Tuesday at her home on Riggins Road in Brooksville, Florida. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Summer Leigh Langley was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at her home on Riggins Road in Brooksville, Florida.

Langley has made threats to harm herself, according to the sheriff’s office.

Crews are searching for Langley around Kent Grove Drive, Spring Hill, Land O’Lakes and Brooksville.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (800)706-2488.

Det. searching for Summer Leigh Langley, 15, last seen in Kent Grove area of Spring Hill/Land O' Lakes/Brooksville area. Call 800-706-2488 pic.twitter.com/PgiPnM0gF8 — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) August 2, 2017

