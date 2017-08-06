Pasco Co. man wanted for firing gun at vehicle with girlfriend, child inside

Jevante Tomorian Hill (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

DADE CITY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a man accused of shooting into a vehicle with a child and others inside.

Jevante Tomorian Hill, 26, is wanted for firing his weapon into a car as his girlfriend, another adult and child were sitting in it, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say several shots were fired into the car, which was at Blaton near Frazee Hill roads.

A warrant is out for his arrest for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 1-800-706-2488.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com,visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV