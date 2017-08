PASCO COUNTY -- A man that took off during a traffic stop led the Pasco County Sheriff's Office and their K-9 on a wild chase.

The chase happened on August 15 near Bowman Rd. and Caufield Rd. in the Shady Hills area.

K-9 Shep caught the suspect and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office posted the video on their Facebook page.

