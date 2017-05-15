Pasco Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

DADE CITY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered teen on Tuesday morning.
Zachary Vincent Bryant, 17, left his residence in Dade City with all of his clothing on Monday, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Bryant’s family said he made statements of harming himself before leaving in a black sedan.
Anyone who knows of Bryant’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 1(800)706-2488.
