Pasco Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

Zachary Vincent Bryant, 17, left his residence in Dad City with all of his clothing on Monday. Anyone who knows of his where abouts is asked to call 1(800)706-2488. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

DADE CITY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered teen on Tuesday morning.

Zachary Vincent Bryant, 17, left his residence in Dade City with all of his clothing on Monday, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Bryant’s family said he made statements of harming himself before leaving in a black sedan.

Anyone who knows of Bryant’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 1(800)706-2488.

