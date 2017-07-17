Pasco County and United Way partner to create sinkhole fund

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla – Pasco County and United Way will create a fund to assists victims of Friday morning’s sinkhole.

The sinkhole impacted several houses near Lake Padgett on Friday morning, including two homes destroyed. Authorities deemed five of those homes unsafe for entry.

“I’m very proud to say they {United Way} have stepped up,” said Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey.

Starkey said the fund has already received its first donation.

The new fund will donate 100 percent of its proceeds to assist victims in their recovery.

Assistant County Administrator Kevin Guthrie said Monday several GoFundMe accounts have formed from the sinkhole.

“The GoFundMe accounts that are starting to spring up, are they legitimate or not?” Guthrie said. “What we want to do is protect our citizens and our donators to know they can go to an actually legitimate website.”

Guthrie said the environmental lab with Pasco County will test the water quality in 20 homes in the area. The results of the tests are expected back around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Ways to give:

* Text the word SINKHOLE to 41444

* Donate online - unitedwaypasco.org

* Mail gift to - United Way of Pasco County - 17230 Camelot Court Land O'Lakes, FL 34638

Citizens who need help can reach out to the following:

* American Red Cross

* The Salvation Army of Pasco County

* Monday-Friday Pasco County Human Services at 727.847.2411

* Or call the United Way of Pasco County 2-1-1; toll-free at 1-877-828-8929

