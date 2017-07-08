Pasco County deputies looking for owner of female pig

Pasco County sheriff’s deputies found the pig near Moog Road and U.S. 19 on Friday. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

HOLIDAY, Fla. – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a female pig.

Sheriff’s deputies found the pig near Moog Road and U.S. 19 on Friday.

“She enjoys laying in lush vegetation and getting her belly rubbed,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the pig’s owner should call the sheriff’s office at (727)847-5878.

