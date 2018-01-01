Pasco County Fire Rescue responds to fire at empty building

Fire truck (Photo: AP File Photo)

Pasco County Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a two-alarm structure fire on Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported at the empty building at 9635 State Route 52, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV