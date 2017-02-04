Pasco County motorcycle crash leaves one dead

Police lights.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcycle was driving in the eastbound lanes of SR-54 near US-41 around 1:49 a.m. on Saturday when the driver failed to make a complete turn around a curb.

The 37-year-old motorcyclist lost control, causing the bike to overturn and the driver was ejected. The male driver died from sustained injuries from the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.

