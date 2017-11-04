Pasco County holds meeting on what to do with sinkhole site

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco County officials are holding the first of two meetings this month on what to do with the Lake Padgett Estates neighborhood ravaged by a sinkhole.

The meetings are set for 3 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lake O’Lakes Community Center at 5401 Land Blvd.

Pasco County public infrastructure and public safety staff will present options for what to do with the site based on feedback from county commissioners, engineers and USF geologists.

On July 14, the sinkhole opened up behind a home on Oceans Pine Drive. Crews estimated the hole grew to 260 feet across and about 50 feet deep.

The sinkhole destroyed seven homes in the Lake Padgett Estates neighborhood.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Photos: Sinkhole swallows homes in Pasco County

© 2017 WTSP-TV