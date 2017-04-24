Pasco County wildfires keep wildland firefigters busy

PASCO COUNTY - With over 88,000 acres already burned in wildfires this year in Florida the local wild land firefighters have been busy. While you may see them working closely with your local firefighters, they do have their differences.

Their clothing is lot lighter and cooler which is helpful considering they can be fighting fires for hours at a time. The downside is it doesn’t offer as much protection from the heat.

What does protect them from heat is the fire shelters that are carried by every firefighter on the front line. These shelters are used as a last resort, and the fire fight has to be able to get in one in 20 seconds.

“It’ll give you a little bit of breathable air, but as far as direct flame contact, it’ll burn right up,” explains Senior Forest Ranger, Jared Dorrier, with the Withlacoochee District.

How they fight the fires are also a little different. Instead of water, their primary tool is a bulldozer, which they use to eliminate the fuel source of the fire. This can potentially stop a fire before it reaches homes.

© 2017 WTSP-TV