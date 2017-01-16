Pasco crash between car and truck leaves one dead

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A Honda Civic was traveling behind a Ford F-150 on SR 54 on Sunday around 11:49 p.m.

When the car tried to pass the truck, the car struck the right back side of the truck, causing the truck to spin and flip over, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

One of the passengers of the truck died at the scene. He has been identified as 18-year-old Cory J. Teabout.

(© 2017 WTSP)