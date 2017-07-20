WTSP
Pasco deputies release body cam video of sinkhole response

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office released body cam video Wednesday of deputies' response to sinkhole last week.

Mark Bergin, WTSP 10:44 AM. EDT July 20, 2017

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – The Paco County Sheriff’s Office released body cam video Wednesday of deputies’ response to sinkhole last week.

Deputies tell residents to grab medications and important items from their homes. Several residents are seen carrying their pets.

Water tests of the Pasco County sinkhole turned up negative for E.coli, county officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

However, some of water in the area did test positive for coliform bacteria. Officials say it is likely caused by dirty wells.

