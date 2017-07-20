Pasco deputies release body cam video of sinkhole response

Pasco County sheriff's deputy body cam footage of a sinkhole in a Land O' Lakes neighborhood on Friday, July 14, 2017. The sheriff's office released the footage on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – The Paco County Sheriff’s Office released body cam video Wednesday of deputies’ response to sinkhole last week.

Deputies tell residents to grab medications and important items from their homes. Several residents are seen carrying their pets.

Water tests of the Pasco County sinkhole turned up negative for E.coli, county officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

However, some of water in the area did test positive for coliform bacteria. Officials say it is likely caused by dirty wells.

