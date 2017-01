Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Pasco Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting that was reported at the 19000 block of US 301 in Lacoochee Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m.

One male victim is being treated at a local hospital at this time, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting suspect remains unknown.

