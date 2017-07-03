Pasco deputies shoot man they said fired at them with pellet gun

Pasco deputies said they shot a man after he fired at them with a pellet gun.

Preliminary information says the suspect was shot multiple times in the legs by the two deputies in the incident at U.S. 19 and Gulf Boulevard at about 7:40 p.m..

The suspect has been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the suspect fired at them with the pellet gun, striking one in the leg. The deputy was not seriously hurt.

More information is due to be released at 10 p.m.

