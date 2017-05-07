Pasco fire now 2,200 acres

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Crews battle large Pasco wildfire
-
Popular keychain is illegal in Missouri and Illinois
-
Brush fire burning in Pasco County
-
Washing machine explodes, damages home
-
Huge fire continues to burn in Pasco
-
Brush fire burning in Starkey Park
-
Verify: Viral photo of baby holding IUD
-
Parkway closed by fire
-
North Texas family says burglars tried to blind their dog
-
Graduate rises from wheelchair
More Stories
-
Anclote fire now 2,275 acres; 50% containedMay. 7, 2017, 10:34 a.m.
-
Less breezy, fantastic SundayJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.
-
Tense France chooses between Marine Le Pen and…May. 7, 2017, 6:22 a.m.