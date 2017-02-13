Pasco GOP official booed during town hall
Obamacare supporter Virgina Rupport shared video of the confrontation between the county's secretary of the Republican executive committee Bill Akins and a crowd of angry ACA supporters during a town hall in New Port Richey.
WTSP 11:15 AM. EST February 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fentanyl ' Overdoses continue to rise
-
Adele makes Beyonce cry at the Grammys
-
Verizon offers unlimited data plans
-
Rental home used as alleged drug drop
-
Mystery surrounding Tarpon doctor's murder
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Oroville Dam area evacuated as spillway expected to fail
-
Top headlines from Grammy performances
-
Teacher shoots husband, kills self
-
Spectrum class-action lawsuit
More Stories
-
Search continues for three people and missing planeFeb 13, 2017, 6:24 a.m.
-
Teen girl hit by van in TampaFeb 13, 2017, 8:02 a.m.
-
Bill would make drivers immune from civil liability…Feb 13, 2017, 8:37 a.m.