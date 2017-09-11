Pasco orders voluntary evaucation near Anclote River

Pasco County is recommending a voluntary evacuation for residents in Elfers area surrounding the Anclote River.
You can see a map of the area here.
The river is expected to crest Tuesday night.
For shelter locations and times, go to the Pasco County website.
