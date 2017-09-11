Pasco orders voluntary evaucation near Anclote River

Anclote park (Photo: Nicquel Holmes)

Pasco County is recommending a voluntary evacuation for residents in Elfers area surrounding the Anclote River.

You can see a map of the area here.

The river is expected to crest Tuesday night.

For shelter locations and times, go to the Pasco County website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV