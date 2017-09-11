WTSP
Close
Breaking News Hurricane Irma live coverage
Weather Alert 36 weather alerts
Close

Pasco orders voluntary evaucation near Anclote River

10News WTSP , WTSP 4:46 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

Pasco County is recommending a voluntary evacuation for residents in Elfers area surrounding the Anclote River.

You can see a map of the area here.

The river is expected to crest Tuesday night.

For shelter locations and times, go to the Pasco County website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories