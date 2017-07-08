Pasco Sheriff: Two men eat narcotics at traffic stop

Authorities arrested Frank Tibensky and Emmanuel Reynolds at a traffic stop. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men who ate narcotics at a traffic stop.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Frank Tibensky for possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities arrested Emmanuel Reynolds for providing a false name, destruction of evidence, possession of marijuana and battery.

A sheriff’s deputy saw a car driving around the block on the wrong side of the road, and then stopped to let a passenger out. After seeing the deputy, the passenger got back into the car and the driver drove off.

Deputies then conducted a traffic stop before arresting Tibensky and Reynolds.

