NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- One person is unaccounted for after two people were trapped following a two-alarm house fire.

The victims were trapped on the second floor of a fully-engulfed home on the 5500 block of Leisure Lane, officials said.

We’re following this breaking story and will post any new information on wtsp.com and on our mobile news app.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV