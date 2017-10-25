Port Richey fire chief resigns following DUI, battery arrest

PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Fire Chief Timothy Fussell has resigned following his arrest for DUI and hitting a police officer, according to our partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

Fussell, 62, was arrested on Oct. 15 after he crashed his motorcycle. His wife, Suzanna, was charged with obstruction and tampering with evidence.

Following the single vehicle accident inside a parking lot on Madison Avenue, Suzanna Fussell told her husband not to talk to investigators while a New Port Richey officer transported him to North Bay Hospital. At the hospital, his wife, who was forcibly removed from the crash scene, reportedly snatched a tourniquet and tubes, then threw them in the crash as a nurse was drawing blood.

That's when Timothy Fussell hit an officer in the face with his arm, investigators said.

Fussell resigned in a one-sentence letter to City Manager Vince Lupo that did not address the incident, the Times said.

