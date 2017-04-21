Port Richey man shot by stray bullet

siren (Photo: KGW)

A Port Richey man was shot by a stray bullet Thursday after an argument escalated outside his apartment, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say they found Harry Gordon Jr., 56, inside the screened-in porch of his apartment at 8540 Congress Street after the shooting. They tended to his wounds until Pasco County Fire Rescue arrived.

K9 and air units responded to assist patrol units on the shooting, but deputies say uncooperative residents have hindered their investigative efforts to this point.

The PCSO’s investigation is ongoing.



© 2017 WTSP-TV