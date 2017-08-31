Residents along Anclote River near Elfers urged to monitor rising water

(Photo: Lisa Hopkins)

ELFERS, Fla. - Residents along the Anclote River near Elfers are urged by Pasco County officials to monitor river levels tonight due to anticipated flooding.

The river is expected to crest at 19.7 feet and high tide is expected to happen at around 10:30 p.m., county officials said.

Minor flood stage is 20 feet, officials said.

"Pasco County Emergency Management is not expecting major flooding in the area, however with the river so close to minor flood stage and rain in the forecast over the next few days, residents who live along the Anclote River at

Elfers should be aware of the possibility of minor flooding along the river," the department said in a statement.

Residents wanting sandbags can stop by the West Pasco Government Center, 7536 State St., New Port Richey. The sandbag location is self-serve, and while sandbags are provided, residents must bring their own shovels.

