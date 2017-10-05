Robot cops? Pasco Co. neighborhood tests machines

Union Park in Pasco County is testing out several Knightscope’s autonomous data machines. (Photo: Shannon Valladolid, WTSP)

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A Tampa Bay community is taking a different approach to fighting crime.

Union Park in Pasco County is testing out several Knightscope’s autonomous data machines.

10News viewer Bridget Wyss sent a picture of the robot that was roaming around her community.

The robot K5 is a 400-pound, 6-foot tall security robot.

According to Knightscope’s website, it navigates autonomously by memorizing the routes where it's placed. It has many sensors packed inside. It also cameras that relay audio and video back to a human supervisor.

A Knightscope representative told us the the robots infrared cameras are sharp enough to make out license plates from far away and can also identify smartphones down to the MAC and IP addresses.

"I think this will really help protect citizens and really give a second pair of eyes to our Police Department," said Union Park resident Karen Steele.

10News reporter Shannon Valladolid is speaking with management, and will have more on the story on 10 News this evening.

© 2017 WTSP-TV