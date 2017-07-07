School resource offier fired after inapprorpiate chats, sheriff says

A former school resource officer was fired after using social media to have inappropriate conversations with high-school students and using an official database to get information on women, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said today.

Milton Arroyo, had been with the sheriff's office since 2015. Before that, he worked 21 years in law enforcement in New York, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

Arroyo was assigned as the SRO for Fivay High School in Hudson between November and April, Nocco said. In April, a parent complained to deputies that Arroyo had an inappropriate Snapchat conversation with a female student. He was placed on administrative leave without pay.

During the investigation, it was learned Arroyo had given his personal phone number to multiple female students, Nocco said.

Arroyo reportedly asked one student to perform sexual acts, and another to photograph herself in a bra.

Nocco said when questioned about why he had the conversations, he said he was trying to use the conversations at "a teaching moment."

Nocco said the investigation took months and thousands of hours to conclude.

Nothing Arroyo did with the students crossed the line into criminal acts, the sheriff said. However, Arroyo was charged with illegally accessing a law enforcement database to gain information on women he was interested in.

He allegedly used the database to get information on a teacher and a mother of a student.

He was arrested and taken to the Land O' Lakes Detention Center. Bail was set at $5,000.

In February, he was disciplined for giving a student the middle finger in a video on social media.

© 2017 WTSP-TV