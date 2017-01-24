School to honor classmate felled by heart condition

"My son was my best friend. He passed away the morning after Christmas in 2015," said Brooke Arnold.



At just 14, Dylan Arnold died of a rare heart condition called brugada.



"He was perfectly fine and then all of a sudden got quiet," mother Brooke said.



Dylan nonetheless made a lasting impact on his friends and classmates at Fox Chapel Middle School in Spring Hill.



"He was everyone's best friend," said Brooke. I've had so many kids reach out to me and everyone is like 'He was the only person I could go to,'" said Brooke.



"He was a big teddy bear. He always had a smile. He was a very sweet boy," said school secretary Donna Loughran.



So Loughran got the idea to honor Dylan's memory by collecting plastic bottle caps to be melted down into a permanent memorial bench.



Loughran said, "They're very excited the kids will bring in baggies. They're very excited about this bench."



Loughran has collected hundreds of pounds of caps, but they need about a thousand pounds more of them.

"It's really heavy and I can't even lift it," said Loughran.



Brooke was truly touched by the school's efforts to remember Dylan.



"To know my son's heart and the way he made an impact on them it means a lot to us," Brooke said.



Brooke says having the bench for Dylan will comfort his little sister, who still struggles with his loss.



"It would mean so much to me because my daughter will be going here next year. She wants to be a part of this family because it really is like a family here," said Brooke.



A family who will always remember their friend Dylan.

To donate plastic bottle caps for Dylan's bench contact Donna Loughran at:

Fox Chapel Middle School

9412 Fox Chapel Lane

Spring Hill, Fl. 34606

352-797-7025

(© 2017 WTSP)