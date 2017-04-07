Serious crash in Pasco County leads to DUI arrest

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- One crash led to serious injuries for one driver on Us-41 and Morgan Rd. Friday evening.

Twenty-four-year-old Hannah Patrick was driving north down US-41 when she turned left in front of another vehicle, causing a serious crash.

Patrick's vehicle spun around, crashing into a third vehicle.

The 44-year-old driver of the second vehicle has critical injuries and was sent to be treated at Saint Joseph's Main Hospital. Patrick had no reported injuries and the driver of the third vehicle only had minor reported injuries.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Patrick was later arrested for DUI with serious bodily injury, driving with a suspended license, improper U-turn, and driving without proof of insurance.

