Tampa man arrested for attempted kidnapping

PASCO COUNTY -- A man was arrested after he attempted to lure children into his car at a bus stop, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office says.

On Friday, March 31, the sheriff's office received information about an unknown male offering to pick kids up at a bus stop and saying he needed help by finding a dog.

Detectives received information about a silver Cadillac at the intersection of Roderick Drive and Collier Parkway and were able to find out the car belonged to Robert Fenk of Tampa.

Investigators made contact with Fenk and they say he lied about being in Pasco County. He eventually admitted to being in the Collier Parkway area after he had contact with law enforcement and victims were able to identify Fenk by a photo and the car.

After investigating the case more, he was arrested for attempted kidnapping.

© 2017 WTSP-TV