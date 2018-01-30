Troopers: Impaired Pasco County woman, 73, drove wrong way in crash

Kathleen Raspolich drove her 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche southbound in the northbound lane just before 9:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, on Seven Springs Boulevard near Mitchell Boulevard, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. (Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

TRINITY, Fla. -- Authorities suspect a 73-year-old New Port Richey woman was driving drunk and going the wrong way when she crashed into another car.

Kathleen Raspolich drove her 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche southbound in the northbound lane just before 9:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, on Seven Springs Boulevard near Mitchell Boulevard, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

She crashed head-on into a 2006 Chrysler Sebring driven by 51-year-old Joseph Volpatti, a New Port Richey Resident.

The crash caused Raspolich's vehicle to flip over, the release states.

Raspolich was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, while Volpatti was reported to be suffering from critical injuries.

Charges against Raspolich are pending, troopers say.

