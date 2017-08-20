Two houses on fire, person in critical condition after Pasco home explosion

THINKSTOCK

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Pasco County Fire Rescue is currently on scene of a two-alarm fire Sunday evening.

One person is in critical condition and was flown to a trauma center after a New Port Richey home exploded at the 8000 block of Velvet Dr.

Two additional homes are on fire near the home explosion, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue. Crews continue to fight the fire.

