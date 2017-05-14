WTSP
Two people injured after possible shooting at Wesley Chapel golf club

10News Staff , WTSP 8:40 PM. EDT May 14, 2017

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. -- The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday evening at the Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club. The country club is located at 6225 Old Pasco Rd. in Wesley Chapel.

A large group event was going on at the country club and a gun was fired, hitting two people. 

There were no life-threatening injuries according to the PCSO and it appears to be an isolated incident. 

