Where's my pickup? Pasco County releases debris removal tracking map

10News

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Pasco County residents can now use an interactive map to track Hurricane Irma debris pickup.

The map is divided into 197 sections, each about 4 square miles. Yellow boxes show current collection efforts; clicking on them shows how much debris was collected in that area.

"Crews are working 12 hours a day, seven days a week and will continue to do so until all storm-related debris is collected," county officials said in a statement.

Residents can register for storm debris pickup on the county's website or through the MyPasco App.

© 2017 WTSP-TV