Passengers fight on flight from Japan before takeoff

- (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

LOS ANGELES -- A fight between two men erupted on a flight from Japan that was bound for Los Angeles, and the incident was captured on video.

The fight broke out at about 5 p.m. local time Monday in Narita, Japan, aboard an All Nippon Airways flight, which was heading for LAX, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Witness Corey Hour, who spoke to CBS Los Angeles, was seated three rows behind a man in a red shirt when he apparently began to speak aggressively to another man in a black shirt.

Hour says he heard the man in the red shirt point at the other man and say, "Where are you from?" and "I'll kill you."

The red-shirted man then began shoving and assaulting his seatmate, while a mother, grandmother and young child in the row in front of them began to duck for safety, Hour said. When the man in the black shirt intervened, that's when Hour says he decided to turn a camera on the altercation.

"The last place you think you're going to have an issue is on an airplane," Hour said.

The two men were captured on video throwing fists and shoving each other. In the background, a child wails, and a flight attendant is seen at intervals, trying to separate the two men.

Hour says that when he also confronted the red-shirted man, he finally backed down and left the plane.

"I felt like when this situation happened, I had to take a stand," Hour said. "There was literally no kind of way for us to get past the situation, we had to take it in our own hands."

According to ANA Airlines, the man in the red shirt, who was not identified, assaulted a gate agent on his way off the plane before he was arrested.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.