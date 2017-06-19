Pastor Henry Lyons ousted again amid fraud accusations

The congregation voted the Rev. Henry Lyons out on Sunday by a 54-36 vote, church officials said. (Photo: New Salem Missionary Baptist Church)

If the name Pastor Henry Lyons sounds familiar, you probably remember the controversy, infidelity, and ultimately accusations of fraud that sent him to prison back in the 1990's.

Lyons was once one of the most powerful church leaders in America, leading the Southern Baptist Convention.

Once released, the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Temple Terrace gave him another chance.

But this week, the church's elders reportedly voted Lyons out amid accusations of fraud.

Again.

