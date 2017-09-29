Patriotism rally planned ahead of Bucs game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) and wide receiver Mike Evans (13) kneel for the national anthem before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

TAMPA, Fla. -- A rally touted as a “statement against shameful behavior” is planned ahead of the Bucs home game after NFL players, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson took a knee during the national anthem last weekend.

Barbara Haselden, co-founder of the tea party-affiliate South Pinellas 912 Patriots is organizing the Tampa rally.

For decades, Americans have stood for the national anthem and then sat down for a ballgame.

Today the anthem is at the center of an angry national debate. Some believe the melody means respect for the fallen among our military and police. Others believe it means the entirety of the American experience.

Colin Kaepernick, then of the San Francisco 49ers, began a protest movement in the NFL last year that used the anthem as a moment of maximum impact to call attention to social injustice.

Since then, players from around the league have locked arms and kneeled during the national anthem.

The rally is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. outside of Raymond James Stadium.

USA Today contributed to this report

© 2017 WTSP-TV