TAMPA -- Paul McCartney is bringing his tour to Tampa!

Amalie Arena announced the news Tuesday afternoon that the former Beatle will perform July 10, 2017.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 1 at 10:00 a.m. You can order tickets online at ticketmaster.com or by phone calling 800-745-3000. Ticket prices are $31.25, $61.25, $91.25, $166.25 and $251.25.

