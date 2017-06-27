Zephyrhills -- Deputies are asking for the public's help after they say a person disturbed two graves at Crystal Springs Cemetery in Pasco County.

In a press release, authorities say between June 12, 2017 and June 21, 2017, an unknown person(s) entered the cemetery located at 2537 Wise Rd. and disturbed two graves by trying to dig them up. They dug a hole directly on top of one grave site-- it was about 5 feet deep and approximately 4 feet wide. The person also attempted to remove a vault to another grave site.

It is unknown if they removed anything from the graves.

The person that reported the crime said one of the tombstones was vandalized in 1992.

There are no security cameras at the cemetery so they are asking for the public's help in locating the possible suspect(s). If you know anything regarding this case, please call the Sheriff's Office at 727-457-3959.

