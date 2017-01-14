PCSO searching for missing 75-year-old woman with dementia

Elsie Jane Hoy has been reported missing from the Brooksdale Senior Living facility and is known to have dementia and other medical issues. (Photo: PCSO)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for 75-year-old Elsie Jane Hoy, who has been reported missing from the Brooksdale Senior Living Facility, located at 6120 Cypress Gardens Blvd in Winter Haven.

According to the PCSO, she wandered out of the facility on foot around 7:47 p.m. on Friday. It is believed she walked out during a medical emergency of another patient.

Hoy is described as white with brown hair, around 5'2" tall, and weighing about 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue dress with floral print and sandals. She has known medical issues that she needs medication for, including dementia, anxiety, and a thyroid issue.

Any information, contact local police, or the PCSO at (863) 298-6200.

