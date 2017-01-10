Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle

File (Photo: Associated Press)

ST. PETERSBURG -- A pedestrian has died after being struck by two vehicle on a Pinellas County road.

It happened around around 3:00 a.m. in the 3500 block of 49th St North.

Police say for an unknown reason, a pedestrian was seated in the northbound median lane. A vehicle approaching saw the person and started to block the roadway. Soon after, a light colored SUV was northbound on 49th St and hit the pedestrian. The SUV slowed down and then sped off.

While the witness was on the phone with 911, a second vehicle, driven by Alma Moulton, also hit the pedestrian. Moulton stayed at the scene and also called 911.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the vehicle that left the scene is described as a white or silver full-sized sport utility vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe. The vehicle is expected to have damage to the let front corner.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle is being asked to contact the St Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

